Toronto-based Spirit Desire have released two new songs. They are called “Borrowed Time” and “Poison Sting” and are available digitally now. The songs are also available on 7-inch vinyl which is expected to ship in early October via Maraming Records. The tracks were recorded, mixed, and mastered by Vince Soliveri at Boxcar Sound. Spirit Desire released their EP Pets earlier this year and released their album No One Makes Me Laugh as Hard as You in 2022. Check out the songs below.