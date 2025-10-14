Turnstile to tour Australia and New Zealand

Turnstile to tour Australia and New Zealand
by Tours

Turnstile have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The tour begins on December 29 in Gisborne, New Zealand, and wraps up on January 11 in Perth, Australia. Basement will be joining them on all dates. Turnstile are currently touring the US and released their album Never Enough earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Dec 29Rhythm and VinesGisborne, NZ
Dec 31Beyond the ValleyHesse, VIC
Jan 01PicaMelbourne, VIC
Jan 06Hordern PavilionSydney, NSW
Jan 09RiverstageBrisbane, QLD
Jan 11Red Hill AuditoriumPerth, WA