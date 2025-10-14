Turnstile have announced tour dates for Australia and New Zealand. The tour begins on December 29 in Gisborne, New Zealand, and wraps up on January 11 in Perth, Australia. Basement will be joining them on all dates. Turnstile are currently touring the US and released their album Never Enough earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 29
|Rhythm and Vines
|Gisborne, NZ
|Dec 31
|Beyond the Valley
|Hesse, VIC
|Jan 01
|Pica
|Melbourne, VIC
|Jan 06
|Hordern Pavilion
|Sydney, NSW
|Jan 09
|Riverstage
|Brisbane, QLD
|Jan 11
|Red Hill Auditorium
|Perth, WA