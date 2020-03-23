I had the opportunity to review C. Fulsty's children's book "Tony's Butterflies" two years ago. This children's book was a touching tribute to the late Tony Sly as well as acting as a relatable script for children who are dealing with a loss of a loved one.



With any good story these days, it seems, there must be a sequel. This book expands the Tony Fly Universe to include some other notable members of punk rock royalty and incorporate some No Use For A Name easter eggs, which is a nice little nod to the parents reading the book to their bambino.



After our protagonist shuffled off this mortal coil and left his Butterfly family behind, Tony is now wandering the clouds in heaven with his trusty guitar. He encounters a couple of new characters, including a lightning frog and a punk penguin, and uses his music to solve problems.



C. Fulsty finds ways to incorporate No Use For A Name lyrics naturally throughout Tony Fly's adventures, managing to wind songs like "Dumb Reminders", "Why Doesn't Anybody Like Me", "Chasing Rainbows" and of course, "International You Day" throughout the narrative. It's a touching nod to fans of Tony Sly and NUFAN while also working as more of a sing song read to those unfamiliar with the original songs. Singing a 20 year old punk song to your 5 year old daughter (all well trying to get the melodies right) is a bit of a guilty pleasure.



By the time Tony Fly gets to the morose "Punkguin" who sings, naturally, "Why Doesn't Anybody Like Me", we get to the heart of this tale. The last book really pulled at the heart strings and this tale aims for the same affect. While not spoiling the story, you can be assured that C. Fulsty brings Tony's daughters and wife into the narrative. Tony Fly's line, "Stay with me, I am built from all your parts" is an especially effective tearjerker. "Tony Fly Tames The Sky" does end on a high with his family telling him, "Remember, we're always here".



C. Fulsty has created a ripe playground for Tony to interact in. He's even drawn up bug versions of Fat Mike, Erin Burkett and Tony's 3 band mates in Scorpios. So who knows where this potential series could go. Once again, Tony's story serves to teach younger folk to cope with death and/or grief. This book serves a purpose beyond sheer entertainment value. Though it is sure to keep your child entertained and perhaps you as well.



