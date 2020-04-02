L.O.T.I.O.N. writes awesome tales of future dystopian horror except for the fact that the songs aren’t so much “future” as they are in the here and now. “Electric Meat Slicer” is their newest tune and the band feels it’s important enough to warrant it’s own flexi- and it is important enough to do. In fact, a twelve inch vinyl single of this track would probably be even more fitting.



L.O.T.I.O.N. likes to walk the line between an ’80 tongue-in-cheek look into the future and a true analysis of what may come to pass (or what is.) “Electric Meat Slicer” firmly in the anarcho-punk camp theory wise and frightfully so, that theory is turning out to be reality. The track details how most human beings spend their entire time literally working their flesh away for corporate master profits:“Automated assembly line / Expedites the product on time /Maximization of the profit margin /You’ve got flesh for the master.”



Just as many minimum wage “essential workers” are literally being ordered to risk their life during the COVID-19 crisis, the band argues that most rules and regulations are really just to maximize profits and don’t care one way or another about the well being of the people who actually create said profits. And if you don’t believe them, look at the many minimum wage workers (or close to minimum wage) are being ordered to work as “Essential” – clothing store employees, arts and craft store employees, convenience store employees. It’s clear that the stockholders in these situations are using COVID-19 to drive their profits and are doing under the paper thin guise of “helping the community.” As L.O.T.I.ON. states: Subjugated assembly line / The final step for most of mankind /All hail the emperor



Musically, the band still pulls from Crass records, early industrial, and synth weirdness. Surprisingly, “Electric Meat Sliver” is somewhat more ambient than the pounding tracks heard on their last album. The driving synth here sounds like it was adapted from Night Rider while the howl of singer Alex Heir is more ominous than growling. The band is expanding while keeping the underlying terror in their tracks.



Obviously, “Electric Meat Slicer” was written before the COVID-19 crisis erupted. But, sadly, it pairs perfectly with the current crisis and corporate actions. It be a lot of fun to look at how the band can so accurately foresee the future if only the future wasn’t so grim right now.



