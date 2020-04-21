Seth Anderson has shifted gears a little bit with his newest release, We Could Be. While there are notable elements from his previous album on One Week Records (Joey Cape’s label), the new record weaves in and out of various sounds to produce an eclectic, yet fluid album.



And it seems as if Seth wants his listeners to know right away that this is a bit of a departure. The lead track, “Drive Alone” opens with feedback from an electric guitar before segueing into a rockin’ tune that veers pretty close to a pop-punk song. He hasn’t completely abandoned his sound, as there are still elements of acoustic guitar in this song and throughout the album, but there are numerous moments in which he appears to be making a change. “Highway Lights” and “Life Without the Fight” are good examples of this.



Despite this though, there are still songs that are reminiscent of his previous albums and the style he has come to adapt and perfect. The mix of percussive, acoustic strumming and sweet, soft finger picking is still there on songs like “Finding Bliss”, “My One Belief”, “All We’ll Ever Need”. These are some of my favorite snapshots of the album. But it is not solely because they remind me of past songs. It has more to do with the fact that they run congruent with the various other styles on the record. “Take Away the Sad” and “Your Son” have a country-bar sound. And “Don’t Stop” is a slow piano tune with an R&B feel, while the sound of “We Could Be” kind of reminds me of an old slave spiritual.



All of this blends seamlessly with Seth’s effortless vocal delivery and poignant, vivid storytelling. His knack for songwriting pulls the listener into his world making the stories easily relatable. There are stories of struggle and anxiety, but there are also stories of hope and success. It’s hard to say if this was intentional, but these stories mirror his sonic evolution. Sometimes it’s nice to look into the past and relive key moments. But change is constant and inevitable, and Seth makes that clear on this album.



