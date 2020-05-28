Multi-National musical masterminds Alestorm have delivered another eleven tracks of their signature pirate metal with Curse of the Crystal Coconut.



The fun-bag immediately rips open with the band's mission statement in "Treasure Chest Party Quest," driving right into the woah-heavy "fannybaws." "Chomp Chomp" shreds over steady double-kick pedal from drummer Peter Alcorn, who steers the entire LP with precision and expertise.



"Tortuga," "Zombies Ate My Pirate Ship," and "Call of the Waves" are all pitters, and introduce even more instruments to the crystal clear mix from engineer Lasse Lammert. The galloping force on "Pirate's Scorn" is a stand out on the record, where "Shit Boat (No Fans)" offers a fun throwaway moment on the album as "Your pirate ship can eat a bag of dicks" is repeated by singer/keytarist Christopher Bowes, probably my favorite from the session.



"Pirate Metal Drinking Crew" is about exactly what you think it would be about, where as the 8 minute epic "Wooden Leg Part 2 (The Woodening)" takes the theatrics as high as sonically possible. The release drunkenly drolls shut with the slow swinging "Henry Martin," grasping tightly to the group's Scotland origins.



Curse of the Crystal Coconut is fucking great. In taking themselves absolutely non-serious, Alestorm has successfully taken their signature shtick and sound up one more... peg. Keepin' it, whatever. Would recommend to anyone that likes drinking and/or fun.



