Territories are a relatively new band, having officially formed in 2015. They seemed to come from out of nowhere, and arrived fully formed. There’s a good reason for that. They actually rose from the ashes of street-punk band Knucklehead, but the style was so radically different that they needed a new name. The non-descript new name gave little indication of what to expect. The non-descript cover on their 2018 self-titled debut LP didn’t help.



But the music… Territories was a favorite of those lucky enough to hear it. (Including yours truly.) It had the type of songs that not only drew you in, but kept hold of you. Since then, they’ve been teasing us with the occasional single. Now comes a bigger payoff on the six song When the Day Is Done. (Which incidentally, also has a pretty non-descript cover.) Three of the six tracks had been available previously, but it’s nice to have them all together on the unfairly maligned ten inch and underrated CD formats.



Territories play songs on the mellow end of the punk spectrum, but that doesn’t keep them from packing a serious punch. Think Bouncing Souls, Stiff Little Fingers, The Pogues, and maybe even labelmates The Drowns. Think emotional, catchy, heartfelt, well written songs. Their subtlety often makes them more growers than showers, but by the third spin you’ll be hooked.



“Second Son” starts things off on a high note. The catchy but sensitive “Defender” is next. It was the B-side on the “Quit This City” single, and we’ll get to that later. The desperate and passionate “SOS” wraps up side 1.



“The Lockdown” opens side 2. It’s a song about the drills that school children do to prepare for active shooter scenarios. (I experienced this first hand starting when my kids were in kindergarten, and was also very disturbed by it.) “Welcome Home” is great, but they may have saved the best for last. “Quit This City” is a song for anyone who ever wanted to run away from what their life has become.

If you still haven’t checked out Territories,wouldn’t be a bad place to start. Get the ten inch. Keep your record collection confusing! (Do you put them with the LPs, or give them their own section?) Give Territories a listen. You’ll like ‘em.