If you met a friend at a bar for a drink and Beatersband were playing, you’d probably be thrilled. (Remember meeting friends for drinks? That was fun.) The Italian trio plays punky, garage rock versions of oldies. It’s fun music that you’d likely love to sing along to. The Vol Due EP follows not only the Vol Uno EP, but also the Black Christmas EP and Love Songs single. The truth is, The Beatersband have churned out quite a bit of music in their relatively short lifespan.



It obviously helps that they have such a vast array of great songs to choose from. This time around they picked the classics “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”, “Calendar Girl”, “Don’t Worry Baby”, “Hang On Sloopy” and “Maybe”. “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow” and “Don’t Worry Baby” work best with the Ramones musical treatment and Donatella Guida’s relatively low female voice.



This time around, for the first time actually, The Beatersband try their hand at a couple of Italian language songs. American audiences probably won’t be familiar with “Datemi Un Martello”, “Pugni Chiusi” or “Quelli Della Mia Eta”, but they're all pleasant enough songs. (And free of American politics!) Maybe this is an avenue they could explore further.

The thing with The Beatersband is that they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. They make up for their lack of ambitious artistry with their listenability. There’s nothing wrong with enjoying some good old fashioned unpretentious rock and roll. The bottom line is thatis enjoyable to listen to. What else do you need to know?