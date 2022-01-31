Omaha, Nebraska sextet Bug Heaven captures a production dream with We Love to Live in Hell, launching a freshman release filled to the brim with hopeless indie classics.



The EP drifts open with "Pretty Okay," a 75 second build showcasing vocalist/drummer Drew Shuck and co-singer Kelly Langin. The tom-laden build crashes into grimy guitars and synthesizers before sputtering out as quickly as it started. "Quitter" fires open with choice riffs from guitarist Alex Brown and a delightful increase in energy. There is a cohesion between the auxiliary member's instruments and the rock band's that allow the productive elements to ebb and flow throughout the continued four minutes, and is not only incredibly clever, but places a unique stamp on each and every one of the songs of the record. "Bother You" pairs an up-down beat to excellent storytelling from Shuck, painting memorable hangs and unbreakable relationships.



"Survived By" mopes open with tragic lyrics carrying full disclosure of loss, dredging vocal production and moods of a (good) Radical Face ballad. The epic build pockets the level of honest content that makes the entire release really special, as if Drew Shuck himself is lending his own trust to each and every listener. Great song. "Alone Time" digs the EP out of the darkness with quick half-time drums and reflection, not to mention a catchy-as-hell chorus thanks to synth player Megan Siebe, and a killer bridge. We Love to Live in Hell's title-track pumps the brakes into lovely Piebald or Polaris bpms, tying guitar hooks to earnest reflection of life progression, and is a spectacular moment of the album.



Closer "No Better (Party Dad Forever)" kicks open with American Football grade guitars from Brown, and more memorializing from Shuck, who now tips his pint (and pen) to a fallen and adored bandmate. The beautiful eulogy winds the record to a close with a troop of guest vocalists remembering a loved friend who has (unknowingly) written the EP outro posthumously, and you can feel them in the room on this one. We Love to Live in Hell is an immaculate, no-holds-barred display of glad, sad, and once had, and is a terrific collection of music. Much recommend.



