After 14 years The Hellacopters are back.



This sneak preview of the soon to be released album is great, it's Hella Hellacopters.



These two songs were like watching one of those car renovation shows where they steal a bunch of parts from some old cars to make another old car work.



This is The Hellacopters doing that. All the pieces are pieces I recognise from out under the snow being brought in to make a new car that is very familiar.



Is the new car cool, very cool. Is it similar to an old car, yes it is, I never doubted it would be.



I'm glad to see the Hellacopters back from out in the snow.



