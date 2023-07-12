Vitriolic Response / The Dissidents

Here’s a split with a veteran band and a new band composed of veterans. Vitriolic Response have been cranking out semi-crusty d-beat blasts for over a decade now and The Dissidents include members of the Pist and Witch Hunt.



Vitriolic Response kick out two tracks in the classic UK style. “Dig Deep” has the discharge rush with a little bit of UK Subs powerchord rush and pizazz splashed over the top. At parts, the guitars break into a wail that sounds like an ambulance siren while vocalist Myke spits out gruff lyrics. “the Game” is a bit more experimental with a drum and bass lumbering intro. It has tinges of bands like Zounds and Rubella Ballet before it breaks down into a sprint. Clocking in at nearly four minutes, the band is clearly having fun writing a more epic style track, with multiple movements all while paying tribute to the Crass/Spiderleg approach. The mid-section halts the track into half-spead before cranking down into a gothic dirge. The two tracks don’t re-invent the wheel, but they come across as genuine and probably necessary expressions in this age of chaos and massive corporate control.



Dissidents have a bit more of a rawer approach. It’s interesting to hear Bill from this Pist lock his guitar into Janine from Witch hunt’s bass- the result has the hard crack of the Pist but also the frenzied chaos of Witch Hunt. Meanwhile, singe Rachel does her take on “name three songs by the band on your shirt” negging. The second track, somewhat echoing the record flipside, finds the band cranking back and stomping out a march crunch instead of a hot head sprint. Drummer Shawn St. Clair flips between a Sabbath lumber and military cadence while Rachel and Janine bounce off each other in a trippy-cosmic paen to the punk underground. It’s basically a high concept take on “ask a punk” and I dig taking something so… utilitarian and painting it as a sort of galactic language. They close with a Rudimentary Peni cover that ties this side back to the other- and it’s a nice quick snap to end the release.



Vitriolic Response prove they still can crack with the best of ‘em and Dissidents have issued a very promising first proper strike. All three of their tracks have some variation and I think focusing on different modes will allow them to make a most excellent LP… and if they don’t want to do that, they can just cover Rudi P some more and that’s a-ok with me.



