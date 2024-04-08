When I first got wind of Teens in Trouble, I figured this was a band with potential. Throw in a label like Asian Man Records for your debut, well, you know much more intelligent people than myself think the same. And make no mistake, What's Mine is a huge missive that is sure to kick off even greater things for this band.



With roots in Raleigh, Lizzie Killian (vocalist/guitarist) assembles quite a unit for this album. Kindred spirits flock together. One example is PUP's Stefan Babcock. He offers his guitar skills and backup vocals on the opening track "You Don't Want To Mess With Me" -- the irony being, this isn't the most PUP-ish track on the album. Instead, it's a fuzz-pop indie gem that fans of Slingshot Dakota and Tigers Jaw would connect to.



As for the PUP-meets-Jeff Rosenstock jangly, garage rock vibe, you wanna check out "Awkward Girl." Stylistically, energy-wise and message-wise, Teens in Trouble would be perfect for a Dog Party or Linda Lindas show. The production is tight, the instruments allow Killian's elegant vocals to breathe, and the result is, say to say, infectious. It's even more glaring on "What Am I Doing?" which has that Beach House glow to it. However, like many other songs on tap, the way Teens in Trouble refine their pop punk sound, and attune the enchanting dystopian backdrop Killian sings of paints a rock picture of more than a thousand words. Gentle rock, mind you, but as effervescent and catchy as anything Asian Man has ever put out.



Think I'm exaggerating? Look no further than the Say Anything vibe on "Autopilot" or the Joyce Manor-meets-Lumineers clap-along of "Its Up To Me." Of course, I'd be remiss not to mention the surfer rock energy of "Sick" that beckons you to chill out and enjoy this slice of life. Fun tunes, but again, Killian's delivery and lyrics have that pathos of Frances Quinlan from Hop Along. Or the fizz of bands such as Hard Girls, Camp Cope, RVIVR, Kississippi, Cayetana and Mannequin Pussy.



Those comparisons may be considered new wave, but there are elements of The Pixies, The Breeders and Weezer as well for the seasoned veterans. Overall, the record is best-distilled by the closer, "I'm Not Perfect," which has the grace of Maura Weaver and that draw of something I'd like to hear this year at Fest. Magical, enthralling and captivating. I might be over-gushing, but ultimately, What's Mine is a grand way to make an entrance. And jeez, Teens in Trouble are certainly taking what's theirs.



