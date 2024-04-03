Ricky Rochelle [EP]

Let me start off by saying I am not sure I can trust anyone who claims to have never seen Ramones live, but here we are! I am just referring to the Young Rochelles classic song “I Never Saw The Ramones.” For those who don’t know, Ricky is the drummer and vocalist of that band along with the New Rochelles. Ricky Rochelle has made a name for himself in the pop punk bubble through a slew of solo releases. This time around, Ricky presents us with a four song EP entitled Cannibal Island Resort. Fans of the Young Rochelles are already familiar with that band’s 2013 EP Cannibal Island. This EP contains songs which are loosely based on the same song titles as that release.



The title track “Cannibal Island Resort” kicks off this 6 minutes and 30 seconds banger. The track begins with a strong drum roll which leads into a nice mid tempo feel. This song seems innocent and fun musically, almost like a 90’s alt rock movie soundtrack number. Lyrically the song is as sinister as the song title suggest. The song boasts strong dual vocals throughout as well as a solid bridge that takes us to the outro. The heavier “S.L.O.T.H. X” is up next. This song has a lot of aggression and grit that will take the listener to Dee Dee Ramones fronted Ramones classics. This song is about a man made monster who is stronger than Frankenstein. The sound of lasers are present throughout to help enhance the subject matter. The song also boasts some solid keyboards to sonically enhance mood. “Mommy’s Dirty Laundry” is my personal favorite on this EP. This song is classic New/Young Rochelles all the way. Once again, Ricky is defending his mom who is in court and will even go to the length of destroying all evidence set forth against her. The solid bassline heard throughout should be highlighted as well. The song ends with a very effective key change that accentuates the rhythm well. Ricky returns to mid-tempo with “Ugly Afterlife” to close out this EP. Musically, this song is akin to the Lillingtons. This song I feel best highlights Ricky’s vocal range, especially in the chorus.



I am very fortunate to have been presented with this EP to review. To date, I admit to only casually being aware with the full Rochelles catalog. This EP has peaked my interest in those bands as well as the rest of Ricky’s solo efforts. I recall the fun music video for “All She Needs” from a few years back which I highly recommend you check out as well. This short but sweet EP I feel gives a good overview of Ricky’s songwriting range and capabilities. Not bad for a guy who never saw The Ramones!



