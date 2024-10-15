With Jennie Cotterill’s seemingly quiet yet abrupt departure from Bad Cop/Bad Cop, fans were left wondering many things, one of which was whether she just going to just stick with her visual art or continue writing music. And if you have heard her Bad Cop songs, you would know that she is indeed a talented song writer. But not long after, you’d see social media announcements of her playing some solo shows around Southern California, which was a positive sign that maybe there was more happening behind the scenes. Earlier this year, Cotterill announced that she had formed a new band called Reckoner and they dropped their self-titled EP very soon after.







The first of the two tracks on this 7-inch is “Short Stories.” It’s a very lively songs chock-full of slick guitar fills and harmonies. It also features Cotterill’s passionate lead singing that fans have become accustomed to. The song is impressively packed with so much going on in such a short amount of time.







“One Size Fits All” is a little bit more laid back. It’s a sugary-sweet pop punk tune that contains lyrics that focus how everyone has their own life path. The jangly guitars are complemented by (once again) very intricate guitar fills and Jennie clearly pushes herself vocally, especially with her impressive finish in the outro.







Reckoner’s self-titled EP is a pleasant and fun surprise. And it’s great that Jennie is still pursuing music. The release itself is a very good start. Hopefully the punk scene will get plenty more from Reckoner. There’s a plethora of potential here.



