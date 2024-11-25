Omaha punk veterans the Shidiots captured lightning in a piss jar with "Too Long, Didn't Listen."



The trio dives right into true form with the acronymed title-track "TLDL," a quick ripper, think early Bad Religion... The song and opening audio sample barely breaking fifty seconds. "I'm Of No Use" is next, layering Descendent's style vocal squelches on Doug Decker's iron-clad drumming. "A Reptile Dysfunction" picks up the pieces, a minute-seven of quick double-time and an ode to a childhood pet. The auto-biographical "Transginger" is next, and by far the catchiest of the (Christ) nineteen bangers thus far.



This first round of numbers, of course, is the formula the band continues throughout the release that gives just enough of a shit to knock it out of the park. The apathy melding with the three pieces and familiar punk rock signatures to produce a product glowing with natural energy and a lot of authenticity. Whether it is the tongue-in-cheek reflection of writer's block of "The Author," the tough guitar riffs and Pennywise political aftertaste of "State of the Human," or the satisfying vocal melodies of "Labor of Love," the Shidiots are dripping with their homework, chops, and expertise of the craft. Adding that Decker carries the entire production on his shoulders with sizzling hi-hats and just a brilliant overall performance in the necessary drumsticked pockets of the genre.



"Favorite Zombie" is blazing-fast, and tight as a dolphin's ass, with drunken-club sing-along all over the place, where "Shitty Friend" wears the same dorky sweater you'd find in a good Nerf Herder tune. "The Worst" is riddled with classic Lookout Records homage, and "Darwin's Roomba" ups the bpms even more, emitting a great mist of (decent) Guttermouth influence. "I've Seen a Change" is the absolute best moment of the release, and a great showcase for first-time shidiot-for-brains. The band was able to cram just about everything I enjoy about classic punk music (and an ephemeral "Hawk tuah") into 30 seconds. "All My Friends are Jocks" tears into the aging punker's ego with "It all started Pennywise and skateboards/Now we've got Pennywise and football. We used to get drunk in the basement/Now we get drunk at a sports bar." The truth hurts.



"Good To See You Later" rips back open a plastic bag of pop sensibility, and it's being sewn to the bottom of the Jocks track scratches a great zit of angst. "Jury's Out" is another high-point, an elementary school tough-kid chord progression that really breathes another shot of energy into the record in just fifty-eight seconds. "Walk Away" cranks the pop to Ben Weasel levels, and the trick is in the simplicity. Bassist Blick Jagger and drummer Doug Decker don't miss a single of the rapid-fire sixteenth notes, locking in the group's adhesion.



"Mutually Artificial" shreds of grit, with Milo Aukerman style deliveries from Jagger and guitarist Lewis Bigshews, "Puke on Kids" is another highlight, a no-nonsense ode to nonsense and alcoholism with razor-sharp palm-mute chuds. The traded vocal leads of "Taken Aback Seat" are a perfect album-closer to "Too Long, Didn't Listen," and buttons the full-length shut exactly as it introduced itself. The Shidiots have been writing punk standards for over sixteen years, and in a niche, forgotten, subgenre of a genre that has been all but forgotten among their peers, they seemingly know exactly what they are doing, and the unapologetic writing speaks volumes for fans of quick, three-piece skate-punk. A



