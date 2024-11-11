Pinhead Gunpowder is back?!



Yes, it’s true…and I’ll preface this review by stating that PHGP is one of my favorite punk bands ever. So needless to say my expectations were high, but I am just so stoked that there is new music from them.



We heard the title track a few months back as the first single, which was an exciting introduction to this release. Catchy intro riff, sneaky bass licks, simple vocal melodies, and all in the key of A major…Pinhead is so back.



Now digesting the rest of the record, there is quite a mixture of the classic PHGP sound, Billie Joe side project rock, and a couple of tunes that are a bit outta left field. This is clearly an evolution in the overall sound of PHGP with this LP and although PHGP is very much a punk band, it feels safer to say that UNT is a rock record…much of it is rooted in a fun sound.



The essence of PHGP is still very much captured in this record, with the drumming perspective, driving bass tone, trading lead vocals, and the live recording sound. However, the pace overall is more subdued and melodic. Without Jason’s vocals, one could certainly make the argument that this record sounds more like The Longshot or Green Day than Pinhead Gunpowder. Having Chris Dugan producing the record certainly helps that argument, but no matter what, these comparisons will always follow Billie Joe because of how much music he’s put out with different outfits and how iconic Green Day’s rock sound is. Because of this though, Jason’s vocals take a much more prominent role on this record and remind us that we are most definitely listening to Pinhead Gunpowder.



After the title track, the record starts on a classic note with Difficult but not Impossible. A nifty little riff, classic Cometbus lyrics & ride cymbal beat, and very straightforward chorus lines. Scum of the Earth comes in to give us that first dose of Billie rock…where it is almost impossible to not hum or sing along to the chorus melody. OH MY gives us the first change of pace, slowing ALL the way down…but still delivering lyrics that tell a story and providing some awesome harmonies. When Jason and Billie are singing together, I still can’t help but smile because I am listening to a new Pinhead Gunpowder album.



This brings us to the biggest song on the record, Nothing Ever Happens. I consistently find myself going back to this tune, and singing this chorus to myself at work. This tune is the one that sinks its melodic hooks into you. Next Jason delivers us another classic track with Draw It In and Billie follows suit with Shine…closing the first side out with the 1–2 punch of vintage PHGP.



Opening up the second side is ¡Hola Canada! and this could not be more relevant to us right now. Another really fun, energetic tune that lyrically hits the nail right on the head. And once again, following the fun tune is the wombo combo of vintage PHGP, with both Here Goes the Neighborhood and Mumbles. Giving us another dose of what makes Pinhead great, Billie & Jason trading lead vocals with an awesome bass & drum sound. Once more, I have to give credit to Jason’s vocals because they really stand out to me on this record.



Especially with the next tune, a distorted Jason delivers us to what I feel is the one quintessential punk tune on the album, Green. This tune is one the OG fans are really going to dig.



Now, the last couple of tunes on this one are where things fall off a little in my opinion. Chowchilla is a bit of a question mark for me and Trash TV lacks some uniqueness. I feel like both tunes need more of an identity or at least something that makes me want to go back and listen to them specifically. Ironically, Song for Myself (a Harry Chapin cover) closes the album out basically on this concept–letting us know that these tunes are the ones they wanted to put out…and for that I am grateful.



I always love the covers which cause me to do some music research…once again, PHGP is so back.



Overall, I initially thought UNT as a whole would pack more of a punch with just those first 11 songs…creating a similar release to the many EPs that have been put out, but now I’m digging that they completed a full LP. This album is much more in the vein of Goodbye Ellston Avenue than it is to Carry the Banner. It has the tunes that will stand out and folks will add to their playlists, as well as a fun listen top to bottom for the folks like me who snagged the cassette & vinyl.



They’re back y’all!!!



