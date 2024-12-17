The Brood like a little art in their sonic destruction. With their full on blast attack, coupled with bleak titles “cut the chord” and “Enemy,” the band is obviously influenced by Discharge and all the other d-beat bands. And, of course, with their blown out sound, there is a tinge of the chaotic early Japanese hardcore punk bands. Still, while their lineage is traceable back to its source, the band takes the wise move to put a little art in front, and sometimes behind, the MaxRnR charge.



For the Dark was something like eight years in the making, following a string of 7-inch eps and tapes. The LP makes good on the promise suggested by the earlier releases. Yes, this record is fast and pummeling, but it expands upon the band’s basic concepts. “Burning with the sands of time” has a bit of a Gang of Four broad striking locked under the d-neat sprint. “October Dreams” has a really cool sisters of Mercy style chorus that sounds like vampires singing or something.



I also particularly like how the band colors outside the traditional anarcho female-male dual vocal set up by having female and male singing separately, and together, as opposed to the one-then-the-other format created by Nausea. On paper, it might seem like an obvious, and small step, but the band really makes both vocalists feel like full on vocalists instead of one being the seasoning for the other. Is this a political statement or an artistic one?- they’re actually one in the same.



And of course, the band’s politics here are deeply informed by anarcho thought. Interestingly though, where a lot of anarcho is actually positive if you pull it apart- Crass, Subhumans, Antisect, Amebix, Rubella Ballet and all those lot actually have some downright hopeful songs- The Brood seem to revel in the black. I like that. I’m actually pretty positive myself, but I like that the Brood make the argument that you can’t just ignore the negatives of life- on the political scale and personal scale- simply by “wishing it away” or “looking on the bright side.” The Brood embrace their negative thoughts and sadness without sliding down into hopelessness. For the dark is a fitting title for the fury and bleakness of the release, but the trick is there's a little bit of a light hidden throughout.



