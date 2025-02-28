Austin, TX four-piece Gentlemen Rogues perfect their blend of timeless pop-rock with Surface Noise.



The full length starts with "Do The Resurrection!" a well-crafted anthem a la (good) Superdrag or Replacements, overflowing with sneering vocal delivery from Danny Dunlap. "Involuntary Solitary" fires on next, with more hooks and a textured riff from Dunlap and second guitarist John Christoffel. "All Out Crush" shifts Josh Power's drums to an up-down groove, resulting in a rad build that splashes into welcoming chorus rounds. Great song.



"Never the Bride" hits like a heavier interpretation of a Brit-ternative, and is a lovely, tough moment out of the ten. "Days in the Dayroom" slows the tempo to dreamier depths, opening-up delicate pockets for the melancholy lyrics to really kick, complete with a beautiful, emoting, guitar solo. "Moonstruck" glows as a terrific rock standard, and "Francy" twists the gain a tinge further with quick down-stroke strumming and another awesome glimpse into the group's strengths.



"Troubled Troubadour" leads with a fascinating weave of guitars, foreshadowing the melodic gymnastics of changes to come, think of all of the reasons Bracket rules. Bassist Dave Hawkins even steps off of the bigger strings for some fun lead-noodling. "Half Empty, Half Fool" might be the "pop-punkest" departure, with an increased delivery of snotty hooks and Gamits-esque changes, not to mention a totally pitted bridge before the addicting resolve. "60's Damage" is riddled with bummer guitar licks that steer the album closed quite nicely, once you have decided to stop replaying the spectacular intro, anyways.



Gentlemen Rogues can write a fucking tune, and turn familiar chord progressions and expectations on their heads and back again. The result is a unique and catchy-as-hell breath of fresh air, as well as a killer 39 minute showcase of their chops and smart writing in one complete thought. Check out Surface Noise and look out for this band on the road.



