MMSV is Bike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, and Mike Watt. Their fourth release, On and On finds the band focusing on their core concept- hazy indie rock with some jazz/improv-ish stylings thrown in.



The release does find the band flipping switches. “On and on” is sort of an 80s college rock relaxed groover. The band takes broad, phased out guitars and places them over a melodic refrain. But, then, there’s the hook. You might think the release will be sort of a wink towards the era when punk went a little more musically informed and a little bit more palpable, they snap back with “Super Dumb.” The track starts with a vicious attack of a guitar solo that sits somewhere between Eddie Hazel and SST Records at its most daring (before it got self-indulgent).



Thios daring approach proceeds through the rest of the release. “Boat song” is at once a beat poetry homage, a Daniel Johnston homage, and a psyche break down… and it includes Mike Watt emitting proclamations over the top. It’s the far out response to the band’s initial relaxed salvo. See also “Tiny Pipes” that has the roar of Thin Lizzy and the funky groove of some Grateful Dead.



Is MSSV deliberately pulling a switcheroo- playing some nice, relaxed stuff before pushing you around with off-kilter, far out space tracks… or are they bringing balance to the force by having some nice music and some music that is designed to batter your brain? Either way, it’s cool that these veterans are still pushing themselves and are clearly still in the thick of artistic exploration. And it’s cool the that the release flips between kicking ass and kicking YOUR ass.



