I suppose those of you who are reading this will have already seen the score I’ve given this record. It might even be the reason you’re reading it. I’m also conscious that given the proportion of readers who are on the other side of the Atlantic to me, you’re maybe less likely to be familiar with Inhuman Nature (not too be confused with Inhuman Condition who I also love, incidentally). So, the pitch is this; a London-based thrash metal band cut from the Power Trip cloth. And I don’t mean that insofar as them being mimics or anything more than sharing several stylistic tropes. But I will also concede that ever since Riley went, I’ve been subconsciously looking for a band who can fill that gap. Some would say that gap no longer exists thanks to the recently reformed Power Trip. I’m not here to pass judgment on that aspect, but the fact they’re gigging with ‘Pantera’ (or what currently pertains to be Pantera) doesn’t make me inclined to think about them in the same way as v1.0 is all I’ll say.



I’ve perhaps set Inhuman Nature up for a fall with that opening paragraph, but I’m fine with it. Firstly, because it would be foolhardy to avoid the comparison, and secondly because despite the idolatry which is laid on Power Trip (rightly in many cases) these days, I think Inhuman Condition stand up to scrutiny in terms of songwriting chops. Especially if we’re thinking of pre-Nightmare Logic PT. Songs like “Servants of Annihilation” carry much the same rattling heft as PT’s earlier works. Lightning-fast riffing, almost John Tardy-esque vocal peeling at the end of phrases, punk as f*ck drumming. It’s got all the pieces. And when the band elects to go ham on a solo or a 4/4 stomp? Eeesh. But to the band’s credit, this being their first full-length, this is not purely an unbridled, relentless display of brutality. They make it clear they can do that, but “Fortress of Delusion” opens with ambient synths, followed by rising cymbals and then a lumbering bass and guitar combo that borders on a frazzled, High on Fire style of doom. Just after the 2-minute mark, the song does return to home turf with a restless, tattoo gun riff and then the song develops maybe more similarly to the majority of the record, but it shows a willingness to step outside of their lane, and to do so successfully.



The typical concern/criticism of a band making ripping tunes like this on their debut is often the lack of actual songs. Anthemic shit that fans can sing back at them or riffs that stick like the floors of the venues they’re playing. Now, I’m not saying that this issue is completely absent here, but Inhuman Nature do deliver several straight-up bangers. Initially uncomplicated, built around the riff, but that unleash themselves into something more feral and febrile as the song goes on. It’s just brilliant. “Mad Man’s Cage” is PT/Slayer worship from 0.01 seconds in, but then also finds time for sinister spoken word, tempo changes, that 4/4 stomp I spoke about and a very welcome ‘Bleeeeeugh’ into a breakdown which then transitions into a wild Kerry King style solo, which then gives way to a lengthy series of different segments which serve as a diverse denouement. You’re then hit with “The Maze of Eternity” as an interlude which serves to generate an 80’s swords and sorcery film sense of dread (I love it when a band truly matches their sound with their artwork) and introduces you then to album closer “Dead and Buried” which at 3 and a half minutes and involving almost all of the ingredients I’ve spoken about in this review, could arguably be seen as the distillation of what this era of Inhuman Nature are, and can deliver in droves.



In terms of what this record sets out to do, it does it almost perfectly. That doesn’t make it a perfect record by any measure, but it does make me super excited that Inhuman Nature have been able to bring this to fruition in their first LP. I think that there are vast numbers of people out there who will adore this record, and I think the fact that Inhuman Nature are 110% authentic in their sound and approach counts for a lot. You try to fake your way through this stuff and you’ll get found out quick. But we’ve got a rabid, prolific, exciting crossover thrash band here who need your attention. Listen to this, smash some cans, bang your fucking head and let the good times roll.



