Ministry’s newest album, the strangely titled The Squirrely Years Revisited has more or less been savaged online for being “unnecessary” or as an “Easy cash grab.” All of that may be true, but the fact of that matter, I liked this album a lot.



The record finds Al Jourgensen re-recording material taken from the first Ministry single through the band’s second album. Of course, the earliest stuff is, or was, very synth poppy (albeit with a slight goth vibe). By the time they got to their second album, Twitch modern industrial Ministry was starting to take shape, but was not fully formed. Al himself has distanced himself particularly from Ministry’s first LP, With Sympathy wherein he states he faced enormous label pressure to be more commercial and was strong armed into singing in an English accent.