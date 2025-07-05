The mighty street punk force known as Lion’s Law has returned in 2025 with Evermore. Hailing from Paris, the band brings a sound that combines Agnostic Front with The Old Firm Casuals, delivered in a cinder block slammed onto the toe of your boot.



The album opens with “Paris” and immediately rips into serious riffs backed by booming drums and vocals that sound as tough as a seven-dollar steak in the best way possible. The musicianship is top notch and the production is clean. If you need something to listen to while lifting weights or punching a heavy bag, this will fit the bill. The title track “Evermore” delivers a very memorable chorus that shouts “When I close my eyes, I don’t see sheep anymore. I gave up on dreaming, dreaming for evermore!” Another standout is the closer “I Ran”, which is a cover from A Flock of Seagulls, but I could have been fooled at first glance because Lion’s Law are very much the type of band who would have an original called “I Ran” as in running after a rival gang of street toughs.



Despite all these positives, it was difficult for me to award a high score to Evermore for a few reasons. First, being that it’s the follow-up to 2020’s The Pain, The Blood, and The Sword. That was an excellent album on all fronts that really showed the band flexing its creativity with more diverse song structures, several songs entirely in French, and an overall vibe that felt unique compared to other modern street and Oi bands running these days. By comparison, Evermore feels like a step back to more predictable arrangements, zero songs in French, and just a lot more of what you’d expect. The band does have a line-up change here with guitarist Louis not appearing and perhaps that might be one of the reasons why. Second, it runs a bit long at 50-minutes, with only two songs under three-minutes, and I didn’t find myself wanting to revisit many tracks after each full listen of the album.



Now, Evermore is still a very good album overall, but for Lion’s Law, I cannot recommend it before listening to 2013’s A Day Will Come and the aforementioned The Pain, The Blood, and The Sword. To me, those two albums are really the standouts in their catalog and would snag the four-plus star ratings, so Evermore will have to take three stars on this review.



