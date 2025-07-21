Admittedly, I’m pretty late on Pat And The Pissers. How It’s Done is the band’s third album and coincidentally it seems like it is the best place to start in the band’s discography if you were late on them, too. The record is the band at their best so far both in song writing and in their mastery of their frantic and wild take on hardcore punk rock.



Pat The And The Pissers kick down the door with the opening track, “Overflow.” The rowdiness from the sharply distorted guitars and blaring drums mixed with the lead vocalist’s higher-pitched yelling really sets the tone of the album well. In this track and especially in the following track, “Binary Code,” you can really hear a distinct angst and near-paranoia in the vocals.



But it isn’t just straight forward hardcore that you get on How It’s Done. “Strong Man” clearly has a Fugazi influence to it with its walking, lead bass riffs and softer, almost jazz-like guitar fills that nearly mimic the lead vocals. The closing song, “Chump,”really strays from the band’s main hardcore sound. It is basically an acoustic ballad, but it shines with its very deep and vivid lyrics about bullying: “Martin pushed you off the swing/You were starting to get used to that sort of thing/Laughed at by your peers for thirteen years.”



Pat And The Pissers have put out quite the album here. How It’s Done is a wide-ranging and most complete picture of the band’s style thus far. Chances are that this record will be considered one of the most unique releases of 2025.



You can check this album out here.




