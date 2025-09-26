Civil rats like to juggle catchiness with noisy chaos. The band bases their sound in neo-retro-garage-punk and have fun with the formula without feeling too married to it on Get Outta Here!. For example, “Bummer Summer” complains about a lousy season (but we know it’s actually a placeholder for deeper issues) while throwing in a totally kicking, ripcurl riff. Somewhat similar to the Ramones, the band masks deep mental musings (often depression) with a silly mask, which is an effective tool. While a band complaining about being depressed could seem whiny or annoying, if you cloak it in beach vibes, it becomes hilarious and poignant. Civil Rats pull this swithcheroo without making it seem like they are trying to be clever, even though they are being realty clever.



Throughout the record, between the poppy beats, the band leaves an ambiguity that lets the listener fill in her or his own experience. “Awkward conversation” isa bout not being good at small talk, or any talk at all. There is not much explanation beyond that, so you can fill in the cracks with your own experience and relate to the song. See also “Make like a tree” which is about wanting to get out of town. Why? You decide.



The record really explodes in the music itself, as well. Where it might be tempting to go on fully sugar pop ultra sheen, the band keeps their noise pretty dirty. A lot sounds are blown out and loud and a certain destruction rumbles through the entire release. It makes the record feel a little more dangerous than it have otherwise, and gives it a certain edge. A lot of the songs here are vulnerable, but the music suggests a nasty bite. That’s fitting for a band called Civil Rats.



