Who would have thought that over a decade later, we'd be getting the original lineup back for Algernon Cadwallader. We've had Joe Reinhart (guitarist) for some time with Kite Party and Hop Along. But let's be real -- fans wanted the gang back together, especially after influencing acts like Evan Weiss, Hot Mulligan, Dowsing, Dikembe, Prawn, Hotelier, Tiny Moving Parts, Camping in Alaska, etc. Well, AG is in vintage form, giving fans that traditional Midwest indie-emo that reminded us why we fell in love with the aforementioned bands and 'bigger' bands such as American Football.



Now, is this LP -- Trying Not to Have a Thought -- perfect? No, but it's a very ideal album for long drives and beach runs for those who still can't get over summer. And that's because the record does what AG and the genre does best: craft earnest, warm, jingles that are as melodic, anthemic and catchy as can be. There's something for math rock fans and even for those who don't mind the more aggressive takes on the genre that bands like Remo Drive churned out.



The lighthearted vibe is found on tracks like "Hawk" while there are more boisterous scream-alongs like "Shameless Faces (Even The Guy Who Made The Thing Was A Piece Of Shit)" -- the latter of which I'd like more of. This adds differentiation. Sure, the acoustic-driven tracks help temper things a bit, such as "What's Mine" but when the record roughs itself up, I think it stand out more, giving it more of an identity while staying true to the sound of old. That's what I think evolution is about. It's best summed up on the Hop Along-esque "noitanitsarcorP" which has a thick, funky bassline, aggressive guitars and a shimmery essence that honors what Reinhart did with that band, while still letting AG flex its familiar muscles.



And make no mistake, vocalist-bassist Peter Helmis, guitarists Reinhart and Colin Mahony, and drummer Nick Tazza are as on point as can be. It's comfort music for those who enjoyed Some Kind of Cadwallader and Parrot Flies, aka their distinct, signature Pennsylvania style. But at times, it feels like the band played it too safe. Which isn't a bad thing for acts looking to rebound and remind folks of the foundation, formula and magic that made them who they are.



Thankfully, there is a bit more fizz, pop and energy to round up the album through "Revelation 420" and "Attn MOVE" that reinforce how much better AG would sound by dirtying up things a bit more. And getting louder and in-your-face. Be that as it may, it's a great day for the emo revival fans of the 2000s and 2010s. Algernon Cadwallader is here and hopefully, to stay. It'd be sweet if they stick around to create new music because a world with more AG is indeed a better world.



