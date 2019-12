, Posted by 23 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Jeff Sorley

After teasing us with a couple of videos and new songs, Bandaid Brigade, featuring Zach Quinn of PEARS and Brian Wahlstrom of Scorpios have finally announced the release date of their debut LP I'm Separate. The album will be out on major streaming services on January 21st, 2020. You can check out the brief announcement video, posted via Instagram, below.