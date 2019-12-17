American Football release “Year One Demos” LP

American Football have released Year One Demos via Polyvinyl Record Co in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their eponymous debut LP. This release is available via streaming services, as well as a special edition vinyl, and features four "newly mastered and previously unreleased instrumental demos."

American Football will also be playing a three-night engagement in celebration of this anniversary in Chicago at the end of the month. You can check out the "Sing #1 / Song #2 (demo)" track, as well as the details of those gigs, below.