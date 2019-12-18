Reel Big Fish / Big D And The Kids Table / Keep Flying (East Coast)

by Tours

OC ska-punk band Reel Big Fish just released a run of East Coast tour dates with Big D And The Kids Table and Keep Flying for early 2020. Tickets to these dates will go on sale this Friday, December 20th. Reel Big Fish will be touring to support the release of Life Sucks…Let's Dance. See below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenue
Feb 26Savannah, GAVictory North
Feb 28Charlotte, NCNeighborhood Theatre
Feb 29Baltimore, MDFrozen Harbor Festival (RBF only)
Mar 01State College, PARe//Bar
Mar 03Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
Mar 04Syracuse, NYThe Westcott Theater
Mar 06Lancaster, PAChameleon Club
Mar 07Uncasville, CTWolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino (RBF only)
Mar 08Clifton Park, NYUpstate Concert Hall