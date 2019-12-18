OC ska-punk band Reel Big Fish just released a run of East Coast tour dates with Big D And The Kids Table and Keep Flying for early 2020. Tickets to these dates will go on sale this Friday, December 20th. Reel Big Fish will be touring to support the release of Life Sucks…Let's Dance. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Feb 26
|Savannah, GA
|Victory North
|Feb 28
|Charlotte, NC
|Neighborhood Theatre
|Feb 29
|Baltimore, MD
|Frozen Harbor Festival (RBF only)
|Mar 01
|State College, PA
|Re//Bar
|Mar 03
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|Mar 04
|Syracuse, NY
|The Westcott Theater
|Mar 06
|Lancaster, PA
|Chameleon Club
|Mar 07
|Uncasville, CT
|Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun Casino (RBF only)
|Mar 08
|Clifton Park, NY
|Upstate Concert Hall