Oso Oso are going on tour. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|03/11/20
|Philadelphia, PA
|The Foundry
|03/12/20
|Washington, DC
|Union Stage
|03/13/20
|Boston, MA
|Paradise
|03/14/20
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|03/15/20
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|03/17/20
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit Hall
|03/18/20
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahalls
|03/19/20
|Buffalo, NY
|Rec Room
|03/20/20
|Toronto, ON
|Hard Luck
|03/28/20
|Columbus, OH
|Big Room Bar
|03/29/20
|Chicago, IL
|Bottom Lounge
|03/30/20
|Cudahy, WI
|X Ray Arcade