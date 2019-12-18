Oso Oso/Prince Daddy & The Hyena/Just Friends/Sincere Engineer (East Coast and Midwest)

Oso Oso
by Tours

Oso Oso are going on tour. Check out the dates below.

DateLocationVenue
03/11/20Philadelphia, PAThe Foundry
03/12/20Washington, DCUnion Stage
03/13/20Boston, MAParadise
03/14/20Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
03/15/20Brooklyn, NYWarsaw
03/17/20Pittsburgh, PASpirit Hall
03/18/20Lakewood, OHMahalls
03/19/20Buffalo, NYRec Room
03/20/20Toronto, ONHard Luck
03/28/20Columbus, OHBig Room Bar
03/29/20Chicago, ILBottom Lounge
03/30/20Cudahy, WIX Ray Arcade