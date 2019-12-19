Birmingham, Alabama's Furnace Fest will be resurrecting their festival for one time in 2020. They have announced Boysetsfire, Further Seems Forever, Shai Hulud, With Honor and much more to play in 2020. The festival will happen on September 18th to 20th at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama. Tickets for this festival will go on sale New Year's Day (1/1/20). See below for the full list of bands so far.