Bandaid Brigade announce EU-UK tour

Bandaid Brigade announce EU-UK tour
by Tours

Hot on the heels of the announcement of the release date for their debut LP, Bandaid Brigade have now also announced they will be embarking on an EU-UK tour starting at the end of January and into February. The band's debut LP I'm Separate is due out January 21st. You can check out the details of that tour below.

DateCityVenue
29 JanSurrey, UKThe London Stone
30 JanLeeds, UKWharf Chambers
31 JanEdinburg, UKThe Banshee Labyrinth
1 FebDundee, UKRed Apples
2 FebStafford, UKRedrum
3 FebExeter, UKThe Cavern
4 FebLondon, UKNew Cross Inn
5 FebCanterbury, UKLady Luck Bar
6 FebParis, FRTBD
7 FebMechelen, BEDe Club
8 FebLennestadt, DEOT Grevenbrück
9 FebSolothurn, CHkofmehlsolothurn
10 FebZurich, CHHafenkneipe
12 FebWeinerstadt, DETriebwerk
13 FebLinz, ATSputnik
14 FebZwiezel, DEJugend Cafe
15 FebSaarbrücken, DEDevils Place