by Jeff Sorley Tours
Hot on the heels of the announcement of the release date for their debut LP, Bandaid Brigade have now also announced they will be embarking on an EU-UK tour starting at the end of January and into February. The band's debut LP I'm Separate is due out January 21st. You can check out the details of that tour below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|29 Jan
|Surrey, UK
|The London Stone
|30 Jan
|Leeds, UK
|Wharf Chambers
|31 Jan
|Edinburg, UK
|The Banshee Labyrinth
|1 Feb
|Dundee, UK
|Red Apples
|2 Feb
|Stafford, UK
|Redrum
|3 Feb
|Exeter, UK
|The Cavern
|4 Feb
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|5 Feb
|Canterbury, UK
|Lady Luck Bar
|6 Feb
|Paris, FR
|TBD
|7 Feb
|Mechelen, BE
|De Club
|8 Feb
|Lennestadt, DE
|OT Grevenbrück
|9 Feb
|Solothurn, CH
|kofmehlsolothurn
|10 Feb
|Zurich, CH
|Hafenkneipe
|12 Feb
|Weinerstadt, DE
|Triebwerk
|13 Feb
|Linz, AT
|Sputnik
|14 Feb
|Zwiezel, DE
|Jugend Cafe
|15 Feb
|Saarbrücken, DE
|Devils Place