Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Vancouvers' The Real McKenzies will be heading out on a tour this March which will see them visit western to central Canada. The band's most recent album, Two Devils Will Talk was released in 2017 via Fat Wreck Chords.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|5-Mar
|Cumberland, BC
|Waverley Hotel
|6-Mar
|Victoria, BC
|White Eagle Hall
|7-Mar
|Vancouver, BC
|Rickshaw
|10-Mar
|Kelowna, BC
|Sapphire Nightclub
|11-Mar
|Rossland, BC
|Flying Steamshovel
|12-Mar
|Golden, BC
|Rockwater
|13-Mar
|Edmonton, AB
|Starlite
|14-Mar
|Grande Prairie, AB
|Better Than Freds
|15-Mar
|Red Deer, AB
|The Krossing
|16-Mar
|Lethbridge, AB
|Slice Bar
|17-Mar
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|19-Mar
|Winnipeg, MB
|Park Theatre
|20-Mar
|Saskatoon, SK
|Amigo's
|21-Mar
|Regina, SK
|The Exchange