The Real Mckenzies announce Canada tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Vancouvers' The Real McKenzies will be heading out on a tour this March which will see them visit western to central Canada. The band's most recent album, Two Devils Will Talk was released in 2017 via Fat Wreck Chords.

DateCityVenue
5-MarCumberland, BCWaverley Hotel
6-MarVictoria, BCWhite Eagle Hall
7-MarVancouver, BCRickshaw
10-MarKelowna, BCSapphire Nightclub
11-MarRossland, BCFlying Steamshovel
12-MarGolden, BCRockwater
13-MarEdmonton, ABStarlite
14-MarGrande Prairie, ABBetter Than Freds
15-MarRed Deer, ABThe Krossing
16-MarLethbridge, ABSlice Bar
17-MarCalgary, ABDickens
19-MarWinnipeg, MBPark Theatre
20-MarSaskatoon, SKAmigo's
21-MarRegina, SKThe Exchange