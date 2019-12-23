Subhumans announce US tour

Subhumans
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

UK's Subhumans have announced a US tour this coming April. The band will be touring in support of their newest album Crisis Point, which was released this past September via Pirates Press Records. Subhumans will be joined by NYC's All Torn Up, with the addition of San Antonio's Fea for the Texas dates only (indicated below with an *). You can check out the track "Strange Land" from the new album, as well as those tour dates, below

DateCityVenue
Apr 03Brooklyn, NYMarket Hotel
Apr 04Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
Apr 05Pittsburgh, PASpirit Hall
Apr 06Cleveland, OHGrog Shop
Apr 07Detroit, MIDeluxx Fluxx
Apr 08Cincinnati, OHNorth Side Yacht Club
Apr 09St Louis, MOFubar’s Red Flag
Apr 10Chicago, ILSubterranean
Apr 11Milwaukee, WIX-Ray Arcade
Apr 12St Paul, MNTurf Club
Apr 13OMAHA, NEThe Waiting Room
Apr 14Kansas City, MORecord Bar
Apr 15Tulsa, OKThe Vanguard
Apr 16Dallas, TXThree Links*
Apr 17Austin, TXBarracuda*
Apr 18San Antonio, TXThe Rock Box*