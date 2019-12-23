Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
UK's Subhumans have announced a US tour this coming April. The band will be touring in support of their newest album Crisis Point, which was released this past September via Pirates Press Records. Subhumans will be joined by NYC's All Torn Up, with the addition of San Antonio's Fea for the Texas dates only (indicated below with an *). You can check out the track "Strange Land" from the new album, as well as those tour dates, below
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Apr 03
|Brooklyn, NY
|Market Hotel
|Apr 04
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|Apr 05
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Spirit Hall
|Apr 06
|Cleveland, OH
|Grog Shop
|Apr 07
|Detroit, MI
|Deluxx Fluxx
|Apr 08
|Cincinnati, OH
|North Side Yacht Club
|Apr 09
|St Louis, MO
|Fubar’s Red Flag
|Apr 10
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|Apr 11
|Milwaukee, WI
|X-Ray Arcade
|Apr 12
|St Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|Apr 13
|OMAHA, NE
|The Waiting Room
|Apr 14
|Kansas City, MO
|Record Bar
|Apr 15
|Tulsa, OK
|The Vanguard
|Apr 16
|Dallas, TX
|Three Links*
|Apr 17
|Austin, TX
|Barracuda*
|Apr 18
|San Antonio, TX
|The Rock Box*