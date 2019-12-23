UK's Subhumans have announced a US tour this coming April. The band will be touring in support of their newest album Crisis Point, which was released this past September via Pirates Press Records. Subhumans will be joined by NYC's All Torn Up, with the addition of San Antonio's Fea for the Texas dates only (indicated below with an *). You can check out the track "Strange Land" from the new album, as well as those tour dates, below