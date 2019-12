, Posted by 17 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

A TV show based on the 2000 movie High Fidelity will debut in February. The show will star Zoƫ Kravitz as Ro, Jake Lacy as Clyde, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Cherise, and David Holmes as Simon. The show was described as: "High Fidelity follows the ultimate music fan, a record store owner who's obsessed with pop culture and Top Five lists" in neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn."

The series starts February 14 on Hulu.