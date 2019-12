17 hours ago by John Gentile

Krimewatch, Power Trip, Fury, and many more bands are on an upcoming tribute record to NYC's The Outburst. The album is called Hot Sh!t Attitude and, as described by the rcord label, "During their short life, Outburst recorded a demo, appeared on two legendary NYHC compilations, and one EP." The record is out January 31 via Blackout Records. You can chekc out Power Trip's cover of "when things go wrong," below.