Listen to the NEW Punknews Podcast Christmas Special!

Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Kwanzaa! This year, we recorded a new Christmas special over at the Punknews podcast! It follows our usual hosts as they get involved in a "situation" and includes music from Tsunami Bomb, Crazy and the Brains, Joe Jack Talcum, Cassie Ramone, and The Dwarves!

News will be a little slow for the rest of the week, so until monday, Happy Holidays! Best of 2019 lists are right around the corner… in the meantime, check out the new Christmas special below!