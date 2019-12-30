



The Discarded





Partisan

Hailing from Montreal this band impressed both Jared and JP when we saw them live in Toronto at the Horseshoe opening for a band. So much it inspired JP to penned a song called “A Little Bit of Alright” for our next album. Jared downloaded the album and it has the tight playing, infectious melodies and a unique quirky new wave sound that they reproduce well live. Favorite tune for us is “Hank Williams” for its slick riffs and nice vocal melody and lyrics. It’s an excellent package of tunes and they seem to have everything going for them. The only downside being there isn’t more to listen to.





Self-Release

Okay we’re slightly biased because it was produced by our bassist Jared Dean but it doesn’t diminish the songs on this album. A no nonsense 5 track EP of in your face punky tunes with powerful drumming, a grinding driving bass and a fuzzed out beyond belief guitar! “Die Young” is our standout track for its catchy chorus and solid bass and drum groove, although JP enjoys the slow build of the closer, “Whoami”. Hailing from Orangeville the band should be migrating south to the Toronto area and with the recruitment of a permanent drummer should be hitting the live stage this coming year.





Pajama Party

This album hits you like a freight train from track 1 and does not let up until you have fully understood that is bringing classic hard rock back in a big way! “Eye of the needle” stands out as having one of the best guitar solos I’ve heard this decade. If this album was released in the 1970’s we’d be celebrating it now as an all-time classic. As it is it has further enshrined Toronto based Sir Ian Blurton as an unsung Canadian rock and roll God.





Self-Release

Got an early release on Youtube to stream which thankfully allows us to include it on this list. Locomotive 8 are a truly underappreciated Toronto based gem of a band that has been quietly releasing some finely crafted tunes for the past half-decade. This album without a doubt is their finest yet to date striking a perfect balance between their power pop and hard rock leanings. Their guitar and vocal interplay are the hallmark of this band and is on full display here. The song “Maybe” is a stand out for us with an earworm that we couldn’t get out of our heads for weeks.





Self-Release

Err hell!…we did release 17 tunes this past year that expands on the band’s sound from ‘70’s punk to surf, garage, heavy rock and power punk. And there’s a punk rock story that goes with the whole thing. Check it out.