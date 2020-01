, Posted by 20 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

In a facebook post, Samiam revealed that they are working on a new album. They stated "We're finally making a new album so we gotta get to one place and suss out some songs! Luckily, Jason has a bar, so we're playing a show to pay for flights." The show they mention is February 22 at the Golden Bull in Oakland. Quivers and States of Nature open.