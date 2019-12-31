Solarized, Joe Jack Talcum to headline Black Music Therapy Benefit

Solarized and Danjomar (The Dead Milkmen's Joe Jack Talcum and Dan Stevens, with Marshall Fischer) will headline a concert that benefits the Black Music Therapy Network. Early Riser and Catbite also play the show. There will also be poetry by Dr. Adenike Webb.

Organizer Audrey Crash (who is also in Pushin it 2 the limit) issued a statement about the show: "The Black Music Therapy Network, Inc. was created as a progressive response to the growing need for interconnectivity amongst Black music therapy professionals and music therapy degree-seeking students. Our purpose is to foster an environment of intellectual, political, cultural, and social growth and support for all our members as we strive towards effective stewardship within the communities we serve."

The show is at World Cafe live in Philadelphia on January 24.