California hardcore act Usrula have announced they will be embarking on a five-day tour of Chile this coming March. The band's most recent album, Regurgitate, was released in May of 2019. You can check out the track "Outta Yr Element," as well as those tour dates, below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 22
|The Poisoned Rat
|Valdiva, CL
|Mar 23
|Anttro's Bar
|Osorno, CL
|Mar 24
|Fight Union
|Los Angeles, CL
|Mar 25
|Red Stone Bar
|Concepcion, CL
|Mar 26
|Musical Club 814
|Santiago, CL