Ursula announce Chile tour
California hardcore act Usrula have announced they will be embarking on a five-day tour of Chile this coming March. The band's most recent album, Regurgitate, was released in May of 2019. You can check out the track "Outta Yr Element," as well as those tour dates, below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 22The Poisoned RatValdiva, CL
Mar 23Anttro's BarOsorno, CL
Mar 24Fight UnionLos Angeles, CL
Mar 25Red Stone BarConcepcion, CL
Mar 26Musical Club 814Santiago, CL