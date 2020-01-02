Alabama based hardcore festival have announced a few more bands over the holidays. Cave In, Converge, Norma Jean, Unearth, The Casket Lottery, Codeseven, Glasseater, and Luxury have been announced to join the already stacked lineup, see below for the full list so far. The festival will happen from September 18th to 20th in Birmingham, Alabama. Festival passes are already on sale now.
Line Up So Far
'68
August Burns Red
The Beautiful Mistake
Beloved
Boysetsfire
The Casket Lottery
Cave In
Codeseven
Converge
Evergreen Terrace
Few Left Standing
Further Seems Forever
Glasseater
Haste
Hopesfall
Life In Your Way
Living Sacrifice
Luxury
Misery Signals
Norma Jean
Shai Hulud
Unearth
With Honor
Zao