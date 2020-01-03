Rage Against The Machine, PUP and more to play Coachella 2020

Rage Against The Machine, PUP and more to play Coachella 2020
This year's iteration of Coachella has released their lineups for each night, and the recently reformed Rage Against the Machine will be headlining the first evening. Amongst the eclectic lineup of bands also playing the same night are PUP, Aussie act Amyl & the Sniffers, and vocaloid/virtual idol Hatsume Miku.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was founded in 1999, and has been an annual event since 2001. You can see the Instagram announcement of the dates and lineup below.


April 10 + 17, 2020

