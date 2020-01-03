Check out the new video by Build them to Break!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Build them to Break!

If you like pop punk, then you will like "Do or Die!" Taking the melodic drive of classic era Descendents and coating the whole thing with some '90s warped tour styles, Build them to Break make no bones about their mission and they achieve it. Meanwhile, the video tells the abstract story of not being able to get the thing you want in a very concrete form. Will perseverance win the day? Keep your eyes peeled for an unexpected cameo…

You can pick up the band's new album right here and check out the new video below, right now!