On Saturday March 21st, The Record Farm, a brick and mortar record store in central Indiana, will celebrate its 4th birthday. To mark the momentous occasion, they will be throwing a big punk and metal party at the historic State Theatre in downtown Logansport. Punknews is a sponsor, and Tom Trauma will be there to help them celebrate. Music will take place on two stages and feature pop punk legends The Queers, weirdo Japanese inspired surf punks Daikaiju, Motor City speedrockers Against the Grain, Hoosier heavies The Mound Builders, modern thrashers Mobile Deathcamp and pop punk heroes Flamingo Nosebleed. Don't miss your chance to hang out with Tom and experience the best of the Midwest! Tickets are on sale now, click here to grab yours now.
