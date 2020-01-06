Teenage Bottlerocket and The Eradicator will be heading across the Pacific to tour Australia this coming May. Joining them will be Brisbane natives Flangipanis. TBR is touring in support of their recent album Stay Rad!, released in March of 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords; while The Eradicator is touring in support of Peak Eradicator, released in October on Say-10 Records.

All dates will take place on the eastern side of the country, except the final date for FNA Fest for which only TBR will be in attendance.