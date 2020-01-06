Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Teenage Bottlerocket and The Eradicator will be heading across the Pacific to tour Australia this coming May. Joining them will be Brisbane natives Flangipanis. TBR is touring in support of their recent album Stay Rad!, released in March of 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords; while The Eradicator is touring in support of Peak Eradicator, released in October on Say-10 Records.
All dates will take place on the eastern side of the country, except the final date for FNA Fest for which only TBR will be in attendance.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 01
|Crowbar
|Brisbane, QLD
|May 02
|Vinnie's
|Southport, QLD
|May 03
|Hamilton Station Hotel
|Newcastle, NSW
|May 05
|Crowbar
|Sydney, NSW
|May 06
|Transit Bar
|Canberra, ACT
|May 07
|Bendigo Hotel
|VIC
|May 08
|Crown and Anchor
|Adelaide, SA
|May 09
|FNA Fest (TBR only)
|Perth, WA