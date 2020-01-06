Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Seattle's The Drowns have announce their will be embarking on a tour of the western side of the USA next month. The band will be touring in support of their new LP Under Tension, which is due out January 17th via Pirates Press Records.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 05
|Old Nick's Bar
|Eugene, OR
|Feb 06
|DNA Lounge
|San Francisco, CA
|Feb 07
|Toxic Toast Theatre
|Long Beach, CA
|Feb 08
|Characters
|Pomona, CA
|Feb 10
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 11
|Evel Pie
|Las Vegas, NV
|Feb 13
|The Press Club
|Sacramento, CA
|Feb 14
|Twilight Cafe & Bar
|Portland, OR
|Feb 15
|Highline Bar
|Seattle, WA