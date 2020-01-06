The Drowns announce west coast USA tour

The Drowns
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Seattle's The Drowns have announce their will be embarking on a tour of the western side of the USA next month. The band will be touring in support of their new LP Under Tension, which is due out January 17th via Pirates Press Records.

DateVenueCity
Feb 05Old Nick's BarEugene, OR
Feb 06DNA LoungeSan Francisco, CA
Feb 07Toxic Toast TheatreLong Beach, CA
Feb 08CharactersPomona, CA
Feb 10Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Feb 11Evel PieLas Vegas, NV
Feb 13The Press ClubSacramento, CA
Feb 14Twilight Cafe & BarPortland, OR
Feb 15Highline BarSeattle, WA