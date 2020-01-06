Fortune Cove (Canada and Midwest)

by Tours

Brantford, Ontario pop-punk band Fortune Cover is heading out to tour in Canada and the US Midwest. They will be playing select dates with The Day After and The Wildhood. See below to see the dates.

DateVenueLocation
Jan 9thCall The OfficeLondon, ON
Jan 10thThe 105Naperville, IL (W/ The Day After)
Jan 11thBe Here NowMuncie, IN (W/ The Day After)
Jan 12thNew Dodge LoungeDetroit, MI (W/ The Day After)
Jan 17thHarmony LunchWaterloo, ON (W/ The Wildhood)
Jan 18thThe FoxxBarrie, ON (W/ The Wildhood)
Jan 19thDuffy's TavernToronto, ON (W/ The Wildhood)