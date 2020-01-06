Brantford, Ontario pop-punk band Fortune Cover is heading out to tour in Canada and the US Midwest. They will be playing select dates with The Day After and The Wildhood. See below to see the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Jan 9th
|Call The Office
|London, ON
|Jan 10th
|The 105
|Naperville, IL (W/ The Day After)
|Jan 11th
|Be Here Now
|Muncie, IN (W/ The Day After)
|Jan 12th
|New Dodge Lounge
|Detroit, MI (W/ The Day After)
|Jan 17th
|Harmony Lunch
|Waterloo, ON (W/ The Wildhood)
|Jan 18th
|The Foxx
|Barrie, ON (W/ The Wildhood)
|Jan 19th
|Duffy's Tavern
|Toronto, ON (W/ The Wildhood)