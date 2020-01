Charities 6 hours ago by Jeff Sorley

Scottish label Struck Dum Records have released the second volume in the Punks Vs Depression charity comp series. The comp features fifteen acts, including The Murderburgers, Paper Rifles, The Kimberly Steaks and more performing various cover songs, many of which are exclusive to the comp. Proceeds from the comp will go towards the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

You can check out the lead track from the album, Fat Randall's cover of "She Drives Me Crazy" (Fine Young Cannibals), below