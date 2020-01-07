Contributed by punkbanker74, Posted by Jeff Sorley Tours
Lisbon, Portugal's Sharp Knives have announced a short tour of the UK starting later this month. They will be joined on the tour by acoustic folk punk Efa Supertramp and multi-genre DJ Manifiesta.
The band is continuing to tour in support of their recent EP Proper Tea is Theft, which was released last year. You can check out the track "A Dish Best Served Cold" from that album, as well as the tour dates, below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 17
|Reading, UK
|Castle Tap
|Jan 18
|Brighton, UK
|Cowley Club
|Jan 19
|Bristol, UK
|Exchange Basement
|Jan 21
|Cardiff, UK
|The Moon Cardiff
|Jan 23
|Liverpool, UK
|Rose Howey Housing Co-operative
|Jan 24
|Manchester, UK
|Squat Show
|Jan 25
|London, UK
|New River