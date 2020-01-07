Lisbon, Portugal's Sharp Knives have announced a short tour of the UK starting later this month. They will be joined on the tour by acoustic folk punk Efa Supertramp and multi-genre DJ Manifiesta.

The band is continuing to tour in support of their recent EP Proper Tea is Theft, which was released last year. You can check out the track "A Dish Best Served Cold" from that album, as well as the tour dates, below.