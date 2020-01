4 hours ago by John Gentile

Record Store Day, the now twice annual event where records are released specifically for the day to independent record shops, has announces its preliminary details. Record Store Day 2020 will take place April 18, 2020. As of right now, shops in every US state are participating and, of course, other countries participate as well. The UK and Europe often have releases exclusive to that region. No releases have been announced, but we will keep you updated.